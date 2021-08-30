Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Root (ROOT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Root (NASDAQ: ROOT):

8/23/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.50 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

8/16/2021 – Root is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

8/13/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

7/9/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ROOT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,419,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,542. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 157,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $11,278,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $6,886,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

