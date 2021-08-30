Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) recently:

8/27/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $223.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

7/13/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. It continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has has boosted the company’s top line growth. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, Advance Auto Parts' operating costs are on the rise and the trend is likely to continue amid massive expenses for store openings, partnerships and investments to strengthen the supply chain. This might clip the firm's margins and cash flows. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now. “

Shares of AAP traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.17. 19,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.59. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

