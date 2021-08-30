Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for XPeng (XPEV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for XPeng (NYSE: XPEV):
- 8/27/2021 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/20/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/7/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/4/2021 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/9/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/3/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/2/2021 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.30 to $56.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
XPEV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 198,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,846,176. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
