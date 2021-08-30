Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for XPeng (XPEV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for XPeng (NYSE: XPEV):

8/27/2021 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

8/20/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

8/11/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

8/7/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

8/5/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

8/4/2021 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

7/15/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

7/9/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

7/3/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

7/2/2021 –

7/2/2021 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.30 to $56.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

XPEV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 198,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,846,176. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97.

Get XPeng Inc alerts:

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.