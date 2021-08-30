Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.96. 351,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,145,631. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

