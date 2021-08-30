Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,013 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $23,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $85.68. 3,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

