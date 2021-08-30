Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
WFAFY opened at $22.91 on Monday. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67.
About Wesfarmers
