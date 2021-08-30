Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was downgraded by research analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

