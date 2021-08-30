West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $451.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $452.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

