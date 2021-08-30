West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 12-Month High at $452.51

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $452.51 and last traded at $451.99, with a volume of 3107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $446.96.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

