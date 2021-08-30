Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 29th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HIX stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.