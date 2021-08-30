Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 29th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
HIX stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.