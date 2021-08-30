Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.26. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter.

