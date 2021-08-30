Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ WBND opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.26. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.
