Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 4.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90. 58,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,924,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $606.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

