WHALE (WHALE) Reaches Market Cap of $127.27 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $127.27 million and $4.40 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $20.29 or 0.00041600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

