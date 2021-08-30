Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 5.6%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 56,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 978,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.