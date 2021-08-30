WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 29th total of 115,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. WidePoint has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that WidePoint will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.