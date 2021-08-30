WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 29th total of 115,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. WidePoint has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that WidePoint will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WidePoint by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

