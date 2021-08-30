William Blair Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year.

Shares of HAIN opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

