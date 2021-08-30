William J. Munn Sells 1,927 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,382. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

