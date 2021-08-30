Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Shares of WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

