Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,171,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,493,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,516 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $4,634,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Facebook by 32.7% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $374.80. 110,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.