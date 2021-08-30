Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.06. 60,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

