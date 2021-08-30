WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.55

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1,952.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 406,646 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

