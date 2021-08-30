WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.55

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1,952.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 406,646 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

