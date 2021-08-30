WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $53.97. 23,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 44,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.43.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,950,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $8,528,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 143,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.