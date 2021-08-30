WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $53.97. 23,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 44,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,950,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $8,528,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 143,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.