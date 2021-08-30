Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $18,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

