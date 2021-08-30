WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.10 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

