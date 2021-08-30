Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

