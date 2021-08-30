Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,359 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 714.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

