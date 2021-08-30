XIO Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One XIO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

