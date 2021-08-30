XIO Tops One Day Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.