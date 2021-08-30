XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Update

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. XP Power has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.19.

XP Power Ltd. Is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

