XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XPHYF opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.09.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

