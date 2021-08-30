Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.48

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.48 and last traded at $136.48, with a volume of 2186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

