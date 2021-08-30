YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $293,920.00

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $10.87 million and $293,920.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,918,630 coins and its circulating supply is 12,535,242 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

