Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314,747 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Yandex worth $65,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yandex by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,350,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.82. 19,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,557. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.