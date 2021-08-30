YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $71.30 and a 12-month high of $117.02. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.98.
About YASKAWA Electric
YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.
