YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $71.30 and a 12-month high of $117.02. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.98.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

