Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.53

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 9817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

YSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

