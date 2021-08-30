yAxis (YAXIS) One Day Volume Hits $82,274.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. yAxis has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $82,274.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00011563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

