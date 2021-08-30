Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the July 29th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of YRD traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,839. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

