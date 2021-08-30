Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

NYSE:DAO opened at $10.31 on Monday. Youdao has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

