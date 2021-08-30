Yum! Brands, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yum! Brands in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

