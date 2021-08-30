Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post sales of $73.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the lowest is $72.16 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $298.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 87,631.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

