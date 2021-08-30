Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter worth $112,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,456. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of $508.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.