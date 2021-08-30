Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

KOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of KOD stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $96.04. 241,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,714. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $171.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 53,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 183,599 shares of company stock valued at $16,026,858 and sold 21,997 shares valued at $1,922,417. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 102,722.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

