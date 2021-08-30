Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.91. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

