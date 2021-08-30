Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.18 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX opened at $124.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.