Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other UpHealth news, Director Neil Miotto bought 417,500 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Avi S. Katz bought 63,750 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $5.04 on Monday. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

