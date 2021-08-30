Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Equities analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post sales of $220,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $437,394. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VXRT opened at $9.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.