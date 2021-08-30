Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CAE by 11.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CAE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

