Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report $151.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.34 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $613.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $624.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $621.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE CBU opened at $75.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 23.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

