Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

PECO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

