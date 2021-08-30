Zacks: Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report $113.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the highest is $113.01 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $447.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

